'I won't attend my mom's burial because of what I learned after her death. Am I overreacting?'

Then my brother came to me about getting her life insurance, again, another burden as it turned out, I ended it paying. However, I didn’t find out until 2021 that my brother listed only himself as the sole beneficiary of the life insurance that he wasn’t paying. I blocked payments after he refused to change the beneficiary and my mom continued to support him in 2024.

After I stopped paying the mortgage, my mother, father, and brother covered the mortgage until they refinanced the house in 2024. The refinance yielded between $130,000 and $150,000. However, they only gave me $10,000 from that amount, keeping the rest, primarily my brother. My mom lied to me at the time, claiming there wasn’t much money from the refinance. I only found out the true amount few days ago from my dad.