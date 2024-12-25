'AITA for not wanting to babysit my brother’s kid anymore because of how his wife treats me?'

For your own sake, I fully agree that you take a step back and don’t continue your babysitting. Maybe if SIL sincerely apologizes and changes you could weigh your options, but even then you don’t owe her your time or servitude.

guy_sleeve

It’s wild how “family” is the go-to excuse for enduring disrespect; you’re not a doormat just because you share DNA.

WORMMANDK

Just because someone is stressed doesn’t give them a free pass to treat others poorly. OP was helping out of kindness, not obligation, and SIL acting like an overbearing boss is completely out of line. Taking a step back is the right call, and any apology should come with real change, not just words.