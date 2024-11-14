'AITA for not fulfilling my fiancé’s wish on our wedding day?' UPDATED

He multiple times told my mom he doesn’t feel safe when his daughter is around me. I wasn’t even out yet! Used this as a reason to exclude me pretty much from everything .

My mom on the other hand was going above and beyond to prove to Bob that she is the new mom for Bob’s little princess . They ended up having 3 more kids. Basically I was a roommate who did babysitting for my mom and her New family. I never had a birthday party or a special day . My dad’s sister was amazing to me. I was at their place all the time.