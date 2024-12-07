'AITA for not giving up my husband’s seat on a plane?'

I immediately responded “I can speak on behalf of my husband and that would be ‘No’.” They both looked at me with confused looks on their faces like I somehow didn’t have a right to politely decline.

Then they tried to get the flight attendant’s attention, but as they did that the person sitting directly behind the woman with the baby lifted herself up from her seat and said, ”If you knew you were flying with a baby, you should have made sure your seats were booked together.”

They both looked at each other, then at the lady behind us, and blankly looked at me, while they mumbled something about trying to do just that, but couldn’t for whatever reason. By then my husband was back and hers had already walked away.