'AITA for not helping my parents out with their phone bill after they ignored my advice.'

SearchApprehensive35

Oh good grief, even 100 was far more than should have been needed. I pay 8 euros per month for 800gb and it's an esim so a visitor doesn't even need to change their sim.

All they had to do is ise WhatsApp, Facebook, Skype, etc and there's no roaming at all. Or they could have left in the home SIMs and turned off roaming on their phones, to enforce the boundary that they claimed they'd live with.

Either way, you were more than generous, gave them excellent advice, they ignored it, and they didn't enforce either voluntary or technical limits on their usage. NTA. As they pointed out, how they use their phone is their business.