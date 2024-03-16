Wife refuses to host family get-togethers; 'I HATE my in-laws and their poor manners.' AITA?

When he talked to his mom and dad after, they just laughed at us and said “That’s what hosting is.” So, we decided together we would rather not go through all that again. Easter is coming up and my in-laws asked what our plans are. My husband said that we aren’t going to host after everyone’s awful manners.

His mom and dad are upset with us. We have the big house, so they figured it would be on us from now on. We said that the only way we would ever even consider hosting is if every member of his family pitched in some way.