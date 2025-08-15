'AITA for telling my dad his new wife is not invited to my wedding? He gave me an ultimatum.'

Now I’m 27 getting married. I told my dad he could come but his wife isn’t invited. Not out of spite but because that day is about the people who stood by me when everything broke. She wasn’t part of the healing only the damage.

He flipped. Said I was being childish and punishing him for ancient history. Gave me an ultimatum invite her or he won’t come. I told him that’s his choice. I’m not bending. He says I’m disrespecting his marriage. But what about the respect he owed my mom when he walked out. When he left her to raise two kids alone. What about the respect he owed me.