'AITA for not letting my husband control the money in our house?' UPDATED

I wanted a hoodie for $20 and he said i gave you money did you spend it already? I said kind of (he knew what i did with it) and he said he wasn't buying the hoodie because im irresponsible with money and he should have never given me the $1,000 and asked for receipts on everything i bought.

He knew i went to the eye doctor, he knew how much i paid and he knew about the gifts i got now because i saved more than i spent on the Christmas gifts.

Hes been very pushy about just holding all the money that his friends are beginning to make comments about it. Telling me i need to pay when we go out for drinks, telling me i need to pull that debit card out and pay the tab. I probably have $10,000 in the bank.