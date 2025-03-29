'Won't let me go home sick? I'll see you in 30 days when I pick up my cancer meds.' AITA?

"Won't let me go home sick? I'll see you in 30 days when I pick up my cancer meds."

Although I didn't have control over how this revenge played out, I still smile when I recount this story and thought it would fit here. In 2010 I worked at a corner drugstore as a department lead (back when those were relevant).

I was 21, I did the bare minimum, and I hated working Sundays, which were my Fridays. I will be the first to admit that I could have been a better employee but I knew this wouldn't be my career and I was just coasting until I graduated.

Sunday, May 2 rolls around and I felt awful. I had already not been feeling great. That Friday I was a bit under the weather. When Saturday came around I felt pretty ok but then Sunday hit like a sack of bricks.