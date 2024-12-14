'AITA for not letting my MIL see her grandchild after she said she's her daughter?'

She still said that she doesn't think she's comfortable, and asked to move in with me to take care of the child. I said "No. I do not feel comfortable with you there."

She then said that if she wasn't there to ensure my daughter is taken care, then she isn't going to want to drop her off. I said "Listen. If you do not give me my ******* daughter back today, I will call the police and have you arrested for child kidnapping."

She then said "She's as much my daughter as she is yours!"