'AITA for telling my dad I won't lie to or trick my siblings and his wife crying won't change my mind?'

The next year was a crazy lot of Kim being upset and trying to smother us with love so we'd love her back. Maybe some of my siblings love her, I don't really like her, and that started strongly from the moment she called my mom our birth mother as if she gave us up for adoption instead of dying while we were kids.

And Kim also telling me she felt like I wasn't fair and without my "birth mother" I didn't have a second legal parent or whatever she meant. My dad would also say we were making their lives more difficult. Then he and Kim also had a baby and even after the baby she didn't take her focus off of us and trying to win us around.