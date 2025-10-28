'AITA for telling my fiancée we should break up because I won't make my son consider her his mom?'

She asked how things would work if she remains just Ellie and he goes back to his mom in several years time. She said it wouldn't be good for him but she is and will always be.

I pointed out she could be good for him without forcing him to see her as his mom. She said she'll be good to him regardless but she doesn't like that he doesn't have a mom he can talk to and be guided and loved by.

I told her I wasn't comfortable with any of this. She said I should want to do this for our family and she's not sure she could marry me if that's my attitude. I told her we should break up then because I won't force him to consider her mom.