"AITA for not punishing my daughter just because my stepdaughter and wife 'are sure' it was her?"

English is not my first language. My daughter and stepdaughter are both 14 and go to the same school.

A few days ago my stepdaughter called my wife when she was at school. She was crying and asking her to pick her up. Apparently at school she noticed that people were laughing when looking at her, and eventually someone told her that her jeans groin was torn and that is why people are laughing.

Now she and my wife are both convinced that my daughter must be the one responsible for it even though they have no proof, and they're demanding that I punish her.