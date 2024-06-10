Girlfriend demands end to boyfriend’s support for godsister; 'Something is going on.' AITA?

Minimum-Slide9348
I 26 male and my girlfriend 27 female have been dating for a little over a year. I have a godsister 25 female and me and her have been extremely close since birth, literally.
My godsister is currently going through a custody battle with her ex fiancé over their 2 year old daughter. Anyone who has been through a custody battle knows how mentally draining it is. Her ex fiancé is on probation for charges against my godsister.
I have been to every court date with her. Her 2 year old daughter is basically my “niece,” at times I will babysit her and my girlfriend has always seemed a little apprehensive about it for some reason but doesn’t say anything because it is my apartment.
Yesterday my girlfriend and I got into an argument because she saw a text from my godsister pop up that told me when the next court date was and that “she loves and appreciates me for sticking beside her.”
My girlfriend started yelling that me and my godsister have an inappropriate relationship going on and that it seems like I care about my godsister more than her. I told my girlfriend that wasn’t true at all and that it sounds like she’s projecting a little bit and that she’s being insecure for no reason.
I asked her why she thought that and she couldn’t give me a straight answer. She knows everything my godsister is going through, did she just expect me to abandon her?
She thinks it’s inappropriate that my godsister and I go out to eat sometimes. I guess I can understand where she’s coming from with that, but every time we invite her she says no.
My godsister loves my girlfriend and thinks of her as a really good friend, so I’m confused on where all this is coming from all of a sudden. She told me that I needed to stop going to court dates with her.
I told her no and that she needed to grow up, I told her the fact that she thinks something inappropriate is going on is quite frankly disgusting. I haven’t heard from her since yesterday.
Before some of you ask, there’s only been one time where I put my godsister over my relationship and it was for good reason. It was the night her ex fiancé started becoming very rough with her, and she called me around 20 times and on the 21st time I answered.
I stopped intimacy with my girlfriend to go get her and I’m glad I did because if I didn’t and she waited for the cops to get there, she probably wouldn't have made it through the night because of him.
When I got home later that morning from taking my godsister to the ER, I apologized profusely to my girlfriend and told her that I would make it up to her, but ever since then it’s been different.
EDIT: All 3 of us sat down and had a talk. My girlfriend isn’t the best with communication. It is something we’ve been working on and something she’s in therapy for, but she said that the night I went over there scared her.
She said she wasn’t mad about me stopping intimacy, she was actually proud of me, but she kept thinking about how it could have went south and we both lost our lives. I told her that I understood her concern and should’ve thought more rationally.
She said she was spewing all of the stuff she did so I would cut off my godsister. But once she went home she started crying and thinking and feeling bad for even spewing what she did.
I apologized for blowing up on her. She told me the her declining dinner wasn’t about jealously, she just thought we needed family time. My godsister interrupted her and said “you are family.”
She told me to leave the room so her and my godsister can talk, so I have no clue what they talked about. I was supposed to take her to Miami in 2 weeks but I think I’m gonna let them turn that into a girls trip. They both need it.
zai4aj
This is most likely the reason for the hostility. Your gf is being ridiculous as the reason for your godsisters call was a valid one. I mean, she ended up in the ER, for goodness sake!
If your gf was a true friend to your godsister, she would be by your side helping her and would have gone with you to get your godsister when the boyfriend was beating the shyte out of her. If this is how your gf is going to behave towards your godsister, then your relationship will be in trouble.
RoughDirection8875
Right if my fiancé got a call from his sister in the middle of the night that her boyfriend was beating the crap out of her I don't care what we're doing we're both going to help.
dwarf797
NTA your girlfriend needs to grow up and realize that your God sister is basically your sister, and is always going to have a special place in your life. Reassure her that you love her and that there’s nothing inappropriate going on, but also be firm in the fact that you will continue to support her and go to court dates with her as she goes through this time in her life.
yumvdukwb
Your god sister is at a really dangerous time, she’s left her husband and this is the time abusive partners often murder their ex (or their children, or both.) She is lucky to have you. Keep supporting her, she’s family. Your girlfriend is insecure and jealous.
Bfan72
NTA. Your God sister is 100% your family. It’s creepy that your gf thinks that something is going on between you two. I wouldn’t want to be with someone that is choosing me over family in this situation.
Actually I would make every effort to be there with my bf and his God sister. Especially that night. I would’ve been more than happy to help deal with the ex that night. She isn’t worth your time. Break up with her because it’s only going to get worse now.