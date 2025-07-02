Work-from-home employee refuses to dogsit for sister's puppy. AITA? 'He's MASSIVE.'

Basically, my sister is going on a 2 week holiday in September and needs someone to look after her dog. She doesn't use kennels for a number of reasons and I have always looked after her dogs in the past when her and her boyfriend have gone away. So, if I usually look after her dogs, what has changed?
The last time she went away and I had to watch her dogs would have been last year. At the time she had a 3 year old Rottweiler named Dexter and, our childhood dog, an 11 year old Yorkshire Terrier named Pudsey.
This is fine, I used to live with both dogs when me and my sister lived with our parents; of course the Yorkshire Terrier since I was like 10 and the Rottweiler for a couple years before moving etc. Dexter was also our 3rd Rottweiler as a family so, I can handle the breed.
Since then, Pudsey has passed away and I adopted a rescue; a 7 year old Cane Corso named Roxie who is a saint. Roxie and and Dexter have met a couple times now and they get along well enough that I was still willing to dogsit for her. I WASN'T LOOKING FORWARD TO IT because, well, Dexter is a hassle.
He's massive for one (weighs about 60kg to Roxies 40kg) and has literally endless energy. Energy he constantly redirects towards Roxie now. It can get too much for her but, I have ways to separate them when needed. Just to give her space.
That was until she started seriously considering getting another dog. Not just any dog but a puppy...so, upon hearing this, I told her "I am not watching 3 dogs, on my own. One of which is a 60kg handful, the other a puppy."
And I was very clear, I put my foot down and outright told her and told my mum that I am not doing that. She can either wait A FEW MONTHS to get a new dog or can find a kennel for them.
Well, looks like they take me for a dhead as she now has a new chihuahua puppy. So? Looks like she's finding a kennel. Except my mum is adamant that I will still dogsit and that it isn't a big deal.
They think because I work from home that, I have all the time to; babysit a puppy, make sure Dexter isn't assaulting Roxie, walk them? I can't not walk them, it's 2 weeks. I walk Roxie for about 90 minutes a day (in the cooler weather) and I can't walk her and Dexter together? Nevermind a puppy in the mix?
"Why doesn't you mum watch one of them?" In her defense, she works 2 jobs. On most days; she's out of them house from 8am to 8pm with a couple hours home in between. I see why she can't watch a dog on her own either.
THAT DOESN'T MEAN I CAN WATCH 3? What about our dad? Well, our parents don't live together and his work schedule is a little unconventional. He essentially spends a week at work, living in, and then a week at home. He also lives about 6 hours away from my sister and 3 hours away from me so, for a number of reasons, I am the ONLY option.
I'm being made out as a bad guy as my mum holds all of the things she did for me in the 22 years since I was born. Asking me to do it for her and how cruel it would be for me to refuse.
Equivalent-Moose2886 said;
NTA. You said clearly you wouldn't dogsit if she got a puppy. She got a puppy. You're not dog sitting. Every time they being it up just say "I've already made my position on this clear, I'm not dogsitting." And then change the subject.
wanderer866 said:
NTA. Remind your mother that everything she has done for you was her obligation as a person who chose to bring a child into the world. Then, remind her that your sister has an obligation to see to the care of her personal pets, and she should start looking into that or canceling her vacation. Then, use the "that's your obligation" every time your mother tries to guilt trip you in the future.
Disastrous-Nail-640 said:
NTA. And very clearly tell your mom that she isn’t allowed to volunteer you for things or tell you what to do. You told your sister no and you meant no. She needs to find a kennel.
Tdluxon said:
NTA. All that is really happening is that she doesn't want to pay for a kennel so she's trying to stick you with her responsibility.
Snoo90169 said:
NTA - you said you wouldn't dogsit if she got a puppy. Also, there are other options besides a kennel that she could use. Many ppl watch pets in their house or do drop in services. Sister is being cheap.
BlondDee1970 said:
NTA. I absolutely love dogs and this is too much. Two weeks would be a nightmare.