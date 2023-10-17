Working husband calls out stay-at-home wife on their deal, 'I don't want to clean.' AITA?

Visible dust on the shelves, time to dust them. It's not like I'm just throwing trash on the floor and expecting her to pick it up. I'll take my dishes up and put them in the sink or dishwasher, I throw out my garbage, and if I spill something I'll clean it up.

She gets annoyed when I point out things that need to be done, and then when it gets noticeable that the house is dirty we get into a fight. Last night was one of those and I kinda blew up. She keeps telling me that cleaning a whole house is hard and time consuming and then when I asked her what she cleaned that day she tells me that she put the dishwasher on.