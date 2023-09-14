Working parent asks 'AITA for leaving my husband with a fussy baby?'

I keep trying to set realistic expectations with him about his time with the baby, but he feels there is more I can do to create a better experience. He does not want outside help and is adamant that we cannot do daycare until baby is a year old.

Here's what the top commenters had to say:

tatersprout said:

NTA. Your husband is unreasonable. He acts as though you are sabotaging him. This child is his too, and he needs to step up and take care of him. Babies have leaky diapers, don't always sleep when you want them to, and aren't always easy. They are tiny humans, not robots. I am sorry but your husband has no respect for you.

EquipmentNo5776 said: