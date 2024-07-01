'Would I be an AH if I ask my mailman out for coffee or drinks some time?' UPDATED 5X

"Would it be weird if I were to ask my mailman out for coffee or drinks some time? AITA?"

Hi postal peeps! First off let me thank you for all your hard work every day! Now for my question. I think the mailman who delivers to my office is really cute. He’s just the cutest guy ever. Tall, tatted up and the nicest blue eyes I think I’ve seen! And he looks so damn cute in that uniform too!

He’s funny, always has a smile and I believe he’s flirting with me. For example when I’m at the desk when he comes in he always says “It’s the girl with the curls!” He doesn’t have a nickname for any of the other ladies in our office. One of my coworkers says that on days when I’m not there he looks for me. It’s just little things like that.