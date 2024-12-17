'Would I be TA for evicting a single mom because she secretly moved in a her child?'

I don’t like the ink-stained handprints on my furniture, cheetos in my brand new couch, dirty child potty permanently on the guest bathroom seat, or him scream crying if I don’t want to play with him or ask him to leave my room.

I feel like an awful person when he’s coughing all over and my impulsive thoughts want me to ask him to get off my furniture. I’m also always worried about my dogs reacting poorly as they are very large and temperamental and it could be dangerous.

On occasion we have tried to help, watching him so she can rest, but I get irritated after an hour of him screaming at me and have to leave my other roommate in charge.