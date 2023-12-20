"I paid for my cousin's vacation and now he's mad because I won't let him bring his friend, WIBTA if I canceled his plane ticket?"

After I explained this to him, he left me on read all day. He just texted me back saying that his friend's mom went ahead and bought her a plane ticket, and they both fully expect me to pick her up and house her for the duration of the trip.

I told my cousin that his friend needs to look into securing sleeping and transportation accommodations or get a plane ticket refund, as I will not be providing her a place to stay or transportation around for activities.

He is very upset with me, claiming that I would "ruin" his friend's "surprise" vacation by not allowing her free accommodation in my home. I feel as though they lied to the friend's mother about the circumstances because there's no way her mom surprised her with only a ticket for the exact days.