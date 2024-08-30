'AITA for saying I would never have chosen my husband as the father of my child?' UPDATED

Unfortunately my bad decision caught up to me and I got pregnant. Ironic since I had always wanted children but I was told I was infertile. Both Liam and I were against children out of wedlock and we had a small wedding. I was ready to grit my teeth and make the best of our marriage but surprisingly Liam turned out to be an incredible partner and father. If it was a mistake, it was the best mistake of my life.

Paige was very offended that I said Liam wouldn’t have been my choice initially. She said I was making myself superior. She said that she lost respect for me and would never talk to me again. She also messaged Liam to tell him what I said. Was what I said really that bad?