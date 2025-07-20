'AITA for telling my husband I would not move without my name on the house?' UPDATED

I re-visited the conversation tonight with my husband. He stated that “the problem is that I feel like I need financial protection from him.” He feels that he isn’t “doing his job” as a husband to make me feel secure enough. I let him know I appreciated his input and know he loves me, but that I would not be essentially handing over $200K.

I have told him that we should go to a couples therapist for an outsiders perspective to which he replied that he doesn’t want to talk about finances with a couples therapist, but that I should explore why I feel the need to financially protect myself. I have told him for the time being we will have to agree to disagree as I will not be moving forward with his plan.