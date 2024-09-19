Writer 'skims' friend's romance novel after she requested feedback, 'I wasn’t her target audience.' AITA?

I find all that to be cringe as hell to read and when I'm beta reading for free for friends, I tell them up front that I won't comment on those scenes and that they should ask someone who consumes them to make a pass over them instead. They all read cringey as hell to me with their language, and we move on.

OkJuice7883 said:

NTA. I go to a writer's group in my town for feedback. Nobody in that group really thinks it's a good idea to bother family and friends to read the stuff they're writing to begin with.

OGBrewSwayne said: