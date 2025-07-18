"AITA for writing a journal for my kids about life after I’m gone, even though they say it's 'too much?'"

Now I’m second-guessing myself. I never meant to scare them or make them uncomfortable. I just wanted to put down things I’ve always wanted to say in case I never get the chance. AITA for doing this even if it unsettles them?

The internet had a lot to say in response.

thechaoticstorm wrote:

NAH. It is scary to think about losing your parents. It is understandable why they panicked when they saw it. That doesn't make them AHs at all. Seeing something like that would probably make me think something was wrong, too. All the same, you're not an AH for recording your memories. There are many things from my grandparents that I wish I had.

OP responded: