15 y/o want's to know if he was wrong for telling his dad that his mom cheated.

Am I the Asshole for telling my dad my mom cheated on him?

I 15 (f) always had a close relationship with my mom. We had that bonding where we kept each other's secret. She wouldn't tell my dad this about me, I wouldn't tell him that about her. It was all going good until a few months ago. before school was over.

I was using my moms WhatsApp on my computer, because my phone got taken away and my class had a WhatsApp group where we could chat. And one day while I was regularly doing that, I got a notification from someone saying they love mom so much. In curiosity, I scrolled and found messages of my Mom calling this person endearing names like my love, honey, and stuff.

After I made sure it was a man, and I scrolled some more to make sure, I saw dirty texts and yup. My mom was cheating.