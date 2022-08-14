15 y/o want's to know if he was wrong for telling his dad that his mom cheated.

I 15 (f) always had a close relationship with my mom. We had that bonding where we kept each other's secret. She wouldn't tell my dad this about me, I wouldn't tell him that about her. It was all going good until a few months ago. before school was over.
I was using my moms WhatsApp on my computer, because my phone got taken away and my class had a WhatsApp group where we could chat. And one day while I was regularly doing that, I got a notification from someone saying they love mom so much. In curiosity, I scrolled and found messages of my Mom calling this person endearing names like my love, honey, and stuff.
After I made sure it was a man, and I scrolled some more to make sure, I saw dirty texts and yup. My mom was cheating.
I never thought of my mom as a person to cheat. And as you'd think it devastated me. I couldn't tell my mom I saw, because she would make me keep it between us, but my dad had to know. I hate cheaters, and couldn't live with the guilt of knowing my mom was cheating on my dad, but he didn't know.