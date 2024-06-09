Mother clashes with friend’s mom over daughter’s use of family terms; 'You're a terrible parent.' AITA?

Lilah's mother showed up at my house last week and blamed Arya for Lilah's use of the step and half terms. She said she heard the girls talk about it and them say step and half siblings aren't real siblings.

She said she knows that must have come from Arya because she has been fighting Lilah for years to stop saying step and half. I asked her how that even made sense. She told me Arya must be the source and I told her Lilah says that whether Arya is around or not and she's wrong to blame Arya for how Lilah feels.

Lilah's mother then told me I should be watching over the girls whenever they're in my home or my presence and correcting Lilah whenever she uses step, half, or says they're not her real family.