'A year ago, I broke up with my lying boyfriend. Today, I found out everyone else was lying.' UPDATED

What a terrible interaction...so I ran around my place throwing s-t into corners, pulled my hair back, found something to wear, and went back to the door. "I'm here for that beverage."

I only had OJ and water, which was also pretty embarrassing, but Josh stuck around anyways. He didn't ask many questions really. I started to talk about the nude photo incident but he said he didn't really care to talk about it. "We both know all of the details now." The conversation eventually grew a bit aimless and we were just talking like old times.