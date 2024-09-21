"AITA for yelling at my girlfriend that I am a person not a comfort blanket?"

My (f26) and my girlfriend (23) have been together 3 years. My gf struggles with a lot of anxiety over different things. For the last 3 years I've done my best to be there for her and help her navigate things.

She is the type of person that will shut down rather than face something head-on. For example I was once out when out electric ran out, she rang me panicking and I told her how to fix it, she didn't understand so just mentally shut down and refused to learn for if it ever happened again.