'AITA for yelling at my friend cause she almost got us into a car accident? She said I was overreacting.'

I’m 19F, my friend is also a 19F. She got her license about 2 months ago. I’m older by a few months and got mine when I was 18, on my birthday. So I have about a year and some months over her when it comes to driving experience. I usually drive to work, and follow traffic laws. I’ve never gotten pulled over or gotten a speeding ticket, so far.

Yesterday, me and my friend and her boyfriend went out for dinner. She offered to drive me home, which worked out cause my Mom had the car anyways. After dinner, her boyfriend sat in the back seat immediately, which I found a little odd but brushed it off for him wanting us to sit together in the front.

When we started driving, the first thing I noticed was she didn’t do a complete stop at a stop sign.

This wouldn’t usually bother me if there was absolutely no one there, but it was a little busy and she barely stopped and just gunned it.