'AITA for yelling at a girl for constantly correcting my Chinese? My parents think I'm rude.' UPDATED

She went to her mum again to complain, and then my parents were really upset with me, my mum especially because I guess she thought I was going to be best friends with this girl or something. My parents complained to my brother about it on the phone, and my brother told them off and picked me up to stay with him for a bit, at least until they left.

I don’t really know why my parents thought my brother would agree with them when he has been treated like that before too. For the rest of the days they stayed, they were apparently pretty miserable and didn’t really enjoy the rest of their trip since I wasn’t there to show them around the UK and translate for them (according to my parents anyway).