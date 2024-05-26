'AITA for yelling at my in-laws that I did marry their son for money?'

Listen, I know he said that because my daughter is very affectionate and she always jokes that she is in love with my sister-in-law's husband's brother. For many, it is a joke because she is only 6 years old and we know she is not serious.

When my father-in-law said that, my husband got angry and told him not to talk that way but he continued so I got angry and told him to shut his mouth. And he asked me, laughing, if it was a lie that I was a girl desperate to hook up with a rich old man.

I yelled at him, telling him that it wasn't his problem if I married his son for money and that, in fact, I started dating him because I was interested in his money. But, that if my husband doesn't care, they should shut their mouths.