'AITA for losing my cool and yelling at my 'influencer' SIL over her constant filming and lack of respect for my daughter's boundaries?'

Later SIL started a group chat saying I was rude, mean, and embarrassed her, and that “everyone posts everything these days.” She demanded an apology. I refused and reiterated our boundaries. My siblings backed me up and said they also don’t want their kids in her content. SIL hasn’t responded since.

I know I raised my voice, but she has ignored every boundary. My priority was protecting S’ boundaries. Unequivocally, I know I am NTA for that and I will never apologize. However, my SIL just didn’t get it.

So, AITA for yelling at SIL in the manner I did?

Also, any pics I have in my history of S are posted with her permission. There is no content containing my daughter online. Only her kids and partner.