'AITA for yelling at my mother, sister and father for a comment they made over my dress at a family wedding?' UPDATED 2X

After a few hours and making lists of all the things I needed to get in order my brother decided it would be best if he stayed the night to protect me in case officials showed up at my door.

And to all who is wondering my brother is no longer inviting my parents to Easter at his house. As of this morning he and I both cut our parents off. He had a long drawn out conversation with them on speaker so I can hear when he confronted them about what they did to me.

Let’s just say my parents think they are in the right and that I just don’t understand their concern. I understand completely. They want me to be locked away so they can portray the perfect image which I apparently do not fit into.