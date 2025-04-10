'AITA for yelling at my MIL because she bought shoes for my kids?' UPDATED

I have told my husband that I am capable of picking them up from school, and she doesn’t need to always bring them lunches and all these other little things. She says she is retired and has nothing better to do, and that he’s worried about me that I’m too stressed out with the baby coming and dealing with the kids already. I feel stressed because I feel like she is taking on the role of mother for me!

yesterday she picked the kids up and was 2.5 hours late dropping them off. She doesn’t have a cellphone so I was panicking thinking the worst case scenario had happened, and she came home and said she took them to the mall to buy them sandals for summer because my husband had mentioned they need them.