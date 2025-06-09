'AITA for yelling at my stepmom's MOH after she pulled an attention-seeking stunt at the wedding?'

Eve came inside and saw Kristen crying, and started screaming (yes, screaming, like a toddler) about how Kristen 'ALWAYS needed the spotlight on her' and 'couldn't share this one moment' and about how 'selfish' she was. This may sound bias because I love Kristen but she's genuinely the sweetest person ever.

She's super non confrontational and genuinely so kind, she stepped up and helped me with so many issues I had growing up that my bio mum completely disregarded, I genuinely owe her so much and I am super lucky she's in my life. But seriously- this was HER wedding regardless, if she doesn't wanna share the spotlight she DOENS'T HAVE TO!!