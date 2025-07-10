'AITA for yelling at my wife after she tried to make me late to visit my grandma on her deathbed?'

I informed my dad, and we decided him, me and my borther will all meet at 7PM at my grandma's house. At 6PM, I tried to put my smaller daughter to sleep, but after half hour it was clear that she is not going to fall asleep any time soon.

I stepped out of my daughter's room, which made her cry her, and I informed my wife, who was in the other room with my older daughter watching television, that I need to go, and that she needs to continue and put our younger daughter to sleep. We started arguing, my wife wanted me to stay until I put our younger daughter to sleep, and I said I can't be late and I said that I need to go right now.