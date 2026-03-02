'AITA for yelling at the parents of a kid I babysat because they didn’t tell me an important thing until the last minute?'

This really caught me off guard and I asked the mom couldn't the daughter put the diaper on herself? But she made it very clear the daughter could not put the diaper on herself.

They left shortly after and I took care of their daughter as planned. I was nervous at first since I hadn’t ever diapered a kid older then 4 but it worked out fine. I just diapered her and put her to bed no big deal. But it still really annoyed me that they just dumped that information on me at the last minute. When they got back today I was pretty mad and I kinda snapped.