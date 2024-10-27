'AITA for yelling at my wife after she told her family about our new financial situation?'

On the drive home, I yelled at her. I admit it wasn't my finest hour, but she did the exact thing I told her not to do. She argued that my secrecy demand was not right and that she had the right and duty to tell her family about our financial situation because it is also her financial situation.

We argued for hours. So when I finally had enough, I told her she can't be trusted to keep our secrets and that I'm not telling her anything else about the inheritance from this minute on.

I said that in the heat of the moment, but the more I think about it, the more it makes sense. She tells her sister everything and whatever her sister knows, everyone knows. I don't want the entire city to know what's going on with our bank account.