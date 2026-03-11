'AITA for yelling at my coworker for giving unsolicited advice?'

I (28F) recently had a conflict with a coworker (let’s call him Mark, early 30s). For context I'm someone who generally minds my own business and tries not to interfere in how other people live their lives. I really value that same attitude in return.
A few days ago we were sitting at lunch with a bunch of other colleagues. Conversation was flowing just the usual ranting about work. At some point the conversation drifted toward life choices and relationships and it was an sort of an open secret that I recently broke up with my boyfriend.
Out of nowhere Mark started giving me a bunch of advice about my now ex bf. Things like how a woman could tick off her man and even commenting on how I “come across to men.” None of this was advice I asked for. At first I tried to just laugh it off and change the subject, but he kept going.
Every time I tried to redirect the conversation, he would circle back to explaining how he thought I should have been more feminine otherwise my ex bf and I wouldn't have broken up.
Anyway it started to feel really condescending and before I knew it, I yelled at him to just stop. He looked really taken aback and said I didn’t need to “yell” and that he was "genuinely looking out for me and didn't mean to offend." I called him a jerk and got up and left.
I’ve been second-guessing myself since then. Others told me it was understandable but I kinda feel I might have gone too far and should have just thanked him and left it at that because he's usually pretty helpful at work idk...So AITA?
Pkfrompa said:
NTA Nothing like a man mansplaining to you why you’re not good enough for a man, esp when who the f asked him?
Marilyncee said:
NTA You changed the subject multiple times and he kept circling back to tell you, in front of everyone, that you were not feminine enough. He was not helping you, he wanted to say that stuff out loud and you were just the excuse.
LompocianLady said:
NTA. His behavior was creepy.
Simple_Twin said:
NTA. He should be told "Unsolicited advice is criticism." Plain and simple.
PurbleDragon said:
NTA sometimes raising your voice and leaving is the only way to get through to that kind of ahole.
VNE47 said:
NTA. Mark crossed a line there with his remark, and that is not acceptable for anyone. Worth making that clear to Mark. And setting boundaries with everyone (not just Mark) regarding discussing personal life at work. If worse comes worse, consider raising a concern with HR.
Pythonixx said:
NTA. He was weirdly fixated on the subject and you tried many times to politely steer the conversation away from it. He f'd around and found out.
DanaMarie75038 said:
NTA. Beat him to the punch and report him to HR for meddling on your personal life and during company time.