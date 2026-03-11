"AITA for yelling at my coworker for giving unsolicited advice?"

I (28F) recently had a conflict with a coworker (let’s call him Mark, early 30s). For context I'm someone who generally minds my own business and tries not to interfere in how other people live their lives. I really value that same attitude in return.

A few days ago we were sitting at lunch with a bunch of other colleagues. Conversation was flowing just the usual ranting about work. At some point the conversation drifted toward life choices and relationships and it was an sort of an open secret that I recently broke up with my boyfriend.