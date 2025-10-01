'AITA for yelling 'DON'T TOUCH MY CAT' at a kid?'

The mom doesn’t say anything back and just takes her crying kid and picks up her stuff and gives me a major stink face when leaving. I got through my appointment without any other interruptions and no one in reception really have any comments on it.

I later told a friend about it and was told I was too harsh on the kid and shouldn’t have made them cry. That I could’ve approached it more delicately. I don’t think I did anything wrong because I was protecting my cat because a lot of kids don’t know how to handle and treat animals in my experience. I don’t know, am I the ahole here?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

nickgreatpwrful said: