AITA for yelling at my mom after she removed my college refund from my bank account?

I was confused and woke up my mom in the middle of the night to ask her why she removed $500 from my account. She said that she removed it because she thought it was a “final computation” or an extra refund from another class from my old university that my dad helped pay for.

(Context: I didn’t receive aid for a summer class I took last year in my previous school since I didn’t take enough units to qualify. I originally was enrolled in enough classes to qualify for aid, but had to drop them since I had to immediately get treatment for cancer).

I was extremely confused because my dad let me use his card, then why would she think that a refund would go back into my bank account?