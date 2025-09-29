AITA for yelling at my mom after she removed my college refund from my bank account?

I (21F) moved back home with my parents after being diagnosed with cancer last year (in remission now). I decided to stay home to attend community college since I don’t have enough money saved to move back to university.
This month, I finally got my college refund disbursed. I was planning to use my refund to catch up on my student loans from the previous university I attended since my cancer treatment deferment was ending soon.
Two days after I received my refund, I went to go check how much money I can use for my loan. I noticed that $500 from my account was missing and transferred to my mom’s bank account (I have a joint bank account with my mom since it was made when I was a minor, I didn’t mind her having access since she said it was a good idea for her to see my account for emergencies).
I was confused and woke up my mom in the middle of the night to ask her why she removed $500 from my account. She said that she removed it because she thought it was a “final computation” or an extra refund from another class from my old university that my dad helped pay for.
(Context: I didn’t receive aid for a summer class I took last year in my previous school since I didn’t take enough units to qualify. I originally was enrolled in enough classes to qualify for aid, but had to drop them since I had to immediately get treatment for cancer).
I was extremely confused because my dad let me use his card, then why would she think that a refund would go back into my bank account?
Then, when I kept asking for an explanation, she said “I thought you would’ve noticed that your money is gone because I saw that you spent $5 at this store and $20 at another store, don’t you check your money before you buy anything?” and “I told your dad that I removed the $500 from your account because I thought it was an extra refund from your class."
I ended up yelling at her to put the money back in my account, that she can’t just remove it without saying or clarifying anything first, and wouldn’t stop until she gave me the money back.
Even then, I just kept yelling at her out of frustration since I couldn’t understand why she thought she could remove it because the bank statement says that my refund came from my community college, not from the other university I attended.
I was just so mad because she spent two days relying on me finding out by just checking my phone to see how much money I had. The second she saw me the next morning, she started yelling at me for waking her up just for a “small amount of money” and that I “should’ve asked her nicely” for her to give my money back. I honestly don’t know how to react at this point. AITA?
Edit: I wanted to clarify that the refund I received is the leftover grant money from community college. I did not pull out any student loans this year. I am also considered an inactive student by my previous university since I was gone for a complete school year.
I didn’t qualify to pull out a student loan or receive financial aid specifically during the summer of 2024, which was when I took the class my Dad helped pay for. My university already clarified to me that there was no extra loan or grant money was expected to be disbursed for that summer.
Every refund that I have ever received was always disbursed within the first two weeks of the same quarter. If I did receive one, I would’ve received a notification that it was being disbursed and it wouldn’t have taken a year for my university to give me a refund.
ApprehensiveBook4214 wrote:
NTA. Clearly waking her and yelling was the correct way to get her to return the money she stole. To prevent a repeat take her off your account immediately. Then tomorrow, Monday when banks are open, switch to a different bank. There's too many ways some "mistake" could be made that would still allow her access.
(When I needed to switch banks I was able to do it online fairly quickly). Make a list of your bills/payees and switch them to the new account. I'd keep the old account open for a month so that if anything gets missed you can see it and pay with new account. (This worked for me when switching.) Then close the old account completely.
MoulanRougeFae wrote:
NTA. You need to go to a different bank all together and get a new account. Transfer everything and do NOT put anyone else on that account, especially your mother. Do this at a completely different bank not just a different branch of the bank you have now because some banks will be conned and let a person who was removed access an account anyway.
Your mother stole from you. She was trying to use excuses that both of you knew were bullshit hoping you'd let it slide. Don't. She's lashing out because she had to give back the stolen funds and got called out for her appalling theft.
Get her off any and all financial services you have. Put a lock on your credit. Because thieves don't stop once they start. I'd bet this isn't the first time either that she's stolen from you.
PinkNGreenFluoride wrote:
NTA but ffs you're 21, get mom off of your bank account! That needed to happen 3 years ago. She does not need to be able to "see your bank account for emergencies." I'm betting she's the one who told you that was a good idea (edit: reading comprehension fail on my part - I missed that yes, yes she was, my bad. But yeah, no shock there).
You should be regularly monitoring your accounts yourself (the only valid point she made). If she thought you owed her $500, she should have asked you for it. You're an adult, and it's about time both of you acted like that was the case. No more bank supervision/access by mommy.
kfry13 wrote:
NTA. Remove her from accessing your account immediately. $500 is not a small amount of money if she was so concerned about getting it back herself. She should have asked you nicely if it was a refund that belonged to them instead of stealing it in the first place. Also congrats on your remission!
Floating-Cynic wrote:
NTA, this sounds like DARVO to me. $500 is absolutely worth losing sleep over. And if it hadn't been her, you both would have needed to move fast to shut down a hacker. It's ridiculous for her to make herself the victim because you worked her up amd didn't "ask nicely." She could have asked you nicely before just taking it.