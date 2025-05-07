'AITA for yelling at my neighbors and telling them to get divorced because their arguing keeps me up?'

Two weeks ago, I’d come home exhausted from a bad day at work and I just wanted to sleep in. At about 2 am, they start with their usual shtick, the wife is shouting and the husband is screeching “I DON’T KNOW” repeatedly (something he does a lot) and dogs have begun barking.

The frustration of being tired and knowing i had to get up in two hours just finally made me snap. I opened my window and screamed “YOU DON’T KNOW, YOU DON’T KNOW, IF YOU DON’T KNOW NOW, YOU WON’T F#$KING KNOW LATER SO CAN YOU F--ING LUNATICS JUST GET DIVORCED ALREADY AND SHUT THE F UP PLEASE” my voice was shaking and cracking from the volume.