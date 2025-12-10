'AITA for yelling at my sister after she ruined my one day off?'

So I (19M) work full-time at a café + do online classes. I usually don’t get a proper day off. Last Sunday was literally the first day in like three weeks where I didn’t have to wake up early, deal with customers asking for “extra hot oat milk foam,” or attend stupid Zoom lectures.
My sister (24F) lives with us temporarily because she’s “figuring things out.” Which mostly means she sleeps till noon and then complains that “nobody respects creatives.” Whatever.
Anyway, Saturday night I told everyone in the house that I’m sleeping in on Sunday. No alarms. No noise. No waking me up for anything short of a fire. Cut to Sunday morning: it’s 6:47 AM and my door flies open like someone kicked it. My sister is freaking out because she can’t find her favourite black top. She’s blaming everyone, saying someone must’ve stolen it because “this house doesn’t appreciate boundaries.”
I literally woke up with my heart pounding thinking something happened to a family member. Nope. Just a missing crop top.
I told her, “Dude, I don’t care. I’m sleeping. Close the door.”
She kept going. For ten minutes. Ranting. Accusing. Opening my cupboard (??) to “check” if I took it.
I snapped and yelled:
“GET OUT. IT’S MY ONLY DAY OFF. I DON’T CARE ABOUT YOUR TOP.”
She froze, called me an AH and left. Mom later told me I should have been “more polite” because my sister is “under stress.” My dad thinks the whole thing is stupid and told both of us to grow up. But now my sister is giving me the silent treatment and telling relatives I “verbally attacked her at 7AM for no reason.”
So yeah.
AITA for yelling? I could’ve handled it better but bro… who wakes someone up before 7AM over CLOTHES??
Remote-Passenger7880 wrote:
NTA but take the silent treatment as a win. If anyone comes to you about her lies, just let them know the reason was because she barged into your room accusing you of stealing her clothes. Next time she mentions respect, just scoff and remind her that she will get respect when she gives it.
Wooden-Luck1865 wrote:
NTA. You literally warned everyone ahead of time. She didn’t just wake you up, she barged into your room, accused you of stealing her clothes, and started going through your stuff. That’s incredibly disrespectful. Stress doesn’t give her the right to violate boundaries. Yelling wasn’t ideal, but honestly? She pushed you there.
TaterTot8 wrote:
NTA. your sister sounds absolutely unbearable.
Are you not able to lock your bedroom door? I would for one, be happier than a pig in s*** that she isn't talking to me but your mom is DEFINITELY enabling this behavior by coddling her.
Bro, the stress she's under is most likely self induced. She sounds bratty and entitled. Most people like her think the world owes them something, coming from the comment she made about "creatives" lmfao
Don't apologize. Your mom is wrong. "Stress" doesn't give her the right to be a total witch to her sister or anyone around her for that matter. How come it's okay for your sister to bust open your door like she's FBI?
If anything. She needs to buckle down and get a real job since her "creative" ventures clearly aren't working for her. She doesn't have to let go of them completely but it's about time she took responsibility for her life, her actions, her wellbeing and finances. She's 24. Life comes at you FAST. Soon she'll be 28 then 30 hits you like a steam locomotive.
Maybe then she wouldn't be such an unbearable person to be around and she might even be able to afford her own apartment. The fact she can't find HER croptop speaks to how disorganized she is in her mind. Welcome to the real world. Life is fucking stressful as f. So for everything that happens, she's gonna have a breakdown? Absolutely ridiculous.
MaxSpringPuma wrote:
Classic Parents. The one who is in the wrong gets dramatic when they get pushback, so you're the one getting told off because you're the easy one to deal with. And the other one doesn't want to deal with it at all, so blames the both of you. Yelling didnt put you into asshole territory. You asked to get out. She was rude for barging in in the first place, and not leaving when you asked the first time. NTA.
born_leg_2876 wrote:
NTA. The fact that this was your first day to sleep in for 3 weeks seems to be lost on everyone! Even without sleeping in that is way to early on a Sunday morning to bother me. I would have not been as polite. Dad's right that it is stupid but she started it. Did this ordeal wake him up?
My question is why did she need a crop top that early on a Sunday morning? You need to go through your entire room and make sure you don't have any of her things if you ever want to sleep in again.
If it does ever happen you can say I don't have your f****** crap so go away. Just don't yell it and piss off Dad. The poor man wants some peace of mind and not dealing with that type of crap so early in the morning. She's a piece of work.
GullibleAd3611 wrote:
NTA! “respecting boundaries” also means not kicking in someone’s door. You In fact “wouldn’t verbally attack you if you just politely knocked on my door…but no, you had to be an AH and barge in.” So yeah enjoy the silent treatment, means she’s leaving you alone for now.
ohemgee0309 wrote:
NTA but she got off lucky. I know my stepsisters if they’d gotten woken up like that on their day off?? Whoof. Bodies being literally THROWN out of a room would not have been an odd reaction in my house when I was a kid.
LabInner262 wrote:
NTA. You were more polite than I would have been. Get a lock for your door.