'AITA for yelling at my wife when she didn't back me after our friend almost pushed me in a pool?' UPDATED

Anna listened and then opened up. She admitted she hadn't realized how genuinely frightened I was in the moment - she thought I was just being stubborn about swimming and that Dave was trying to lighten the mood. She said she could see now how his actions crossed a line, and she apologized for not supporting me when I needed her.

We had a deeper conversation about boundaries and how important it is to back each other up in social situations. She promised to be more attentive to situations that make me uncomfortable, and I promised to communicate my feelings before they escalate to shouting. It was actually a really productive conversation that brought us closer.