'AITA for yelling at my uncle for not telling me about my grandmother?'

I start to get very upset. Keeping in mind we are maybe 4 months post my father passing away and that in itself was an extremely traumatic event. My mom decides to call my uncle and I get very angry my mom is calm but I’m losing it and yelling at the phone. I do my best to calm down and have a rational conversation where he tells me she’s had basically mini strokes and one actual stroke.

I ask questions and he says testing is happening and they are now looking at nursing homes for her. I get the information from him about which hospital she is in and go visit on the weekend. At the hospital we see my grandma and my uncle is also there so I take it upon myself to talk with him.