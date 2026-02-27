'I got the ultimate revenge on a woman who wanted special treatment from a waiter I was training.'

Managers there were absolutely amazing, we loved each one and all of them had our backs, VERY rare in restaurants so this almost the best part! I gave the front-end boss a quick run-down of the table's antics. Remember the "word-of-mouth" restaurant mentality?

Yeah, boss was NOT having a restaurant employee acting so cruelly, even if she wasn't his employee! I asked permission for what I wanted to do, he smiled and gave permission as he grabbed the employee numbers given for the discounts (which that "trainer" would have known could NOT be stacked) and told me he had a boss-to-boss phone call to make.

I then ran to EVERY employee I could grab (remember, half the restaurant was closing down so we had several people available, including a dishwasher!) and gave them each the FASTEST explanation of the table and the plan.