Young woman calls partner 'a discount Dad,' 'he kept treating me like a CHILD.' AITA?

If I cancel plans because of pain: “You’ll never build resilience if you give in every time.” Even if I lie down after standing too long and feel dizzy (a POTS symptom), he tells me I should push through because “resting too much makes it worse.”

He also makes comments about my outfits being “too revealing” or “not appropriate,” and when I tell him I don’t want unsolicited advice, he says he’s just trying to “help me grow” or “teach me how to be an adult.” But I am an adult just one managing two chronic illnesses on top of everything else.