Young woman's friend group stage intervention for her 'ED'; She claims, 'I have an allergy, LAY OFF.' UPDATED 2X

But I know you're younger and don't necessarily have that luxury. And with your unfortunate history regarding your condition I can see why you wouldn't want to talk about it.



That being said, if it must be addressed here is how I would handle it: "I do not have body image problems and I am aware I have lost weight. Although there is a reason why I seem to have an issue with food, I have an autoimmune disease that effects my diet and while I appreciate your concern I really don't like talking about it.