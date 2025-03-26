Young woman refuses to let her mom arrange her marriage, 'I don't want to be like her.' AITA? UPDATED

(Compared to my 16 yr old brother who already has a license) I’ve been studying and learning on my own terms too. I am very aware of the danger of the ideas she is presenting. I wasn’t raised like this, which is why I find it so unusual. I have a lot of younger siblings that I do very much still want in my life, so despite my parents projecting a lot of their shocking ideas on me, I tend to bear it for their sake.

I want to be there to protect them and give them a chance to have someone to talk to. I know my parents wouldn’t let me around if they suspected I had such different values than them. I truly think this is just a phase that my mother is using to grieve some lost version of herself.