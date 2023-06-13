Brother spills to sister's BF that she's been lying about her 'allergies.' AITA?

She's furious that I told him the truth. She argued with me. Her boyfriend argued with her. The last day and a half of their visit was awkward.

From what I got from my sister, she started telling everyone she was allergic when she went to university so she wouldn't have to eat it. I was already in university here so I didn't know she was telling people this.

Our parents were divorced and we lived with mum. Dad lives on the other side of the country. 3700 km away. We did see him but mum was the who did everything for us. Our relationship with dad is better since mum passed.