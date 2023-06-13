Brother spills to sister's BF that she's been lying about her 'allergies.' AITA?

Editing my post to add that I'm not American.
My sister and I live in different territories, she lives 4000 km south of here so a 2 day drive or 4.5 hour flight away. We try to have a visit at least once a year. This time she brought her boyfriend to visit. I've never met him in person, only over a video call. She's says they are thinking of living together.
They stayed in my guest room. On the 6th day of their stay here, her boyfriend had a freak out on me because I was preparing a meal for us and he saw I had a food in my kitchen that my sister is 'allergic' to.
I put allergic in quotes because she isn't allergic to anything. Her boyfriend thought she was. She's told him she has a deadly allergy to a certain food. She went so far as to purchase EpiPens and wear a medical bracelet.
She had told him stories about almost dying from accidentally or unknowingly eating this food when we were kids.
Her boyfriend was angry I had it in my kitchen and did not clean my kitchen and cooking utensils before their visit. Which I would have done if my sister was really allergic. But she isn't.
She hates it but she isn't allergic and to me there is a big difference. If there was even a chance my sister was allergic I wouldn't have it in my kitchen.
I told her boyfriend the truth, that my sister hates it but she's not allergic. That she's always hated the food. Now she's furious at me.
Note that I had the food item she hates in my kitchen because I like it but I wasn't putting it in any meal for my sister because I know she hates it. I'm not removing my food from house just because she hates it though.
She's furious that I told him the truth. She argued with me. Her boyfriend argued with her. The last day and a half of their visit was awkward.
From what I got from my sister, she started telling everyone she was allergic when she went to university so she wouldn't have to eat it. I was already in university here so I didn't know she was telling people this.
Our parents were divorced and we lived with mum. Dad lives on the other side of the country. 3700 km away. We did see him but mum was the who did everything for us. Our relationship with dad is better since mum passed.
But dad, his wife and his sister would not know if my sister had an allergy and would take her word for it. Her boyfriend has met them as the three of them are my sister's only family besides me.
Basically my sister says I should have gone along with her lie and not told her boyfriend the truth. She says the difference between hating and allergic is small and I shouldn't have told him. She's furious at me. Was I wrong to tell him the truth?
NTA. faking an allergy is VERY dangerous. because if she fakes a reaction, she's going to get a shot. which is going to result in a trip to the ER. She needs to grow up and own up.
I'm not trying to be rude or condesending or anything but is your sister not all there mentally? I don't understand how she thinks A) It was okay to lie. B) That hating something and being alergic are basically the same thing, and C) How she believes you could be in the wrong here. Definitley 1000% NTA.
NTA the difference between 'hating' and 'allergic' is huge actually, one you don't like and the other kills you and bankrupts you with medical debt.
Its also a HUGE lie, bc casually saying you're allergic one time is different from intentionally deceiving your serious bf to the point of buying fake medical equipment to keep up the lie. be an adult and say you don't like it !! its a huge breach of trust and a crazy thing to do, you were right to tell him the truth. your sister is just mad she got caught being a red flag.
NTA— the difference between hating and allergic is small!! Death vs “ew yucky” is small?! And the stress and work she put people through with this lie isn’t small! She’s such an AH.
Also there is an easy out from her lie— “I had a bad response once but now it makes me sick but isn’t anaphylactic”. I was personally told I had a very bad reaction as a baby to something, was told I’m deathly allergic, and then I tried it and was fine. There’s no need for her to have gotten sucked into this lie so deep.
NTA, I'm glad you told him because who knows what would have happened if this lie had counited. Also, clearly the sister does not know what consequences are as this lie could have snowballed into something worse like the boyfriend brought her into a hospital and once the truth came out not only did it waste everyone's time but also money.